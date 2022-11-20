Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 32,902 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $8,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 886.8% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total value of $1,513,560.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,478.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total value of $1,513,560.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,478.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 242,067 shares of company stock worth $28,008,832. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on MPC. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.71.

Shares of NYSE MPC traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,783,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,163,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.21. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $59.55 and a 12 month high of $123.12. The firm has a market cap of $56.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.61.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.18%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

