Maripau Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 37,157 Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 37,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF makes up about 0.9% of Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Maripau Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,821,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $954,000. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $22.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,622. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.02.

