Maripau Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,902 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 6.5% of Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 219.3% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLG traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,262,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,142,822. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $56.44.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

