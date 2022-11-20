Maripau Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 44.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,376 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 50.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,600. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.42. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $114.66 and a 1 year high of $176.10.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

