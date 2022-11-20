Maripau Wealth Management LLC Sells 649 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 71.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BLV traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.55. The company had a trading volume of 312,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,333. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.30. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $66.44 and a one year high of $106.77.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

