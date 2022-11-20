Maripau Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,937,000. Theory Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,836,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,311,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,421,000.
iShares Gold Trust Micro Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:IAUM traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $17.46. 156,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,592. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.79 and its 200-day moving average is $17.49. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a 1-year low of $16.17 and a 1-year high of $20.69.
