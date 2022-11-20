Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 722 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 0.6% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 10,767,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,011,000 after buying an additional 65,785 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 30.6% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,777,000 after buying an additional 2,476,021 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 3.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,670,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,342,000 after buying an additional 113,180 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 4.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,451,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000,000 after buying an additional 115,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 7.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,760,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,920,000 after buying an additional 128,698 shares during the last quarter. 60.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Dropbox Stock Performance

NASDAQ DBX traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,325,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,964. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.77. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $25.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Dropbox

DBX has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup started coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $236,804.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 286,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,430,763.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $236,804.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 286,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,430,763.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $300,900.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,554,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,185,737.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 525,260 shares of company stock worth $11,135,032. Corporate insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Profile

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.