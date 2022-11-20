Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stake in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,692 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund during the first quarter valued at $762,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund during the first quarter valued at $249,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund in the first quarter worth about $143,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 2.7% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 295,665 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 157,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. 13.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CEE traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $7.80. The stock had a trading volume of 38,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,558. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.81. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $28.62.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

