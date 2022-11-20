Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TGNA. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,168,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TEGNA during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,724,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in TEGNA by 0.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,718,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,494,000 after buying an additional 6,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vazirani Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TEGNA during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,376,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TEGNA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
TEGNA Stock Performance
TEGNA Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 15.70%.
About TEGNA
TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.
