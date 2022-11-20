MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,744,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,197 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.58% of MetLife worth $297,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1,065.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 89.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 307.7% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MET opened at $75.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $59.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.07. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $76.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 75.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of MetLife to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.08.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

