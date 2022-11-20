Midas Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $91.29 Million (MIDAS)

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One Midas token can now be purchased for approximately $35.02 or 0.00211216 BTC on major exchanges. Midas has a total market capitalization of $91.29 million and $63,173.88 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Midas has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Midas alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,382.45 or 0.08346805 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.72 or 0.00559827 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,829.74 or 0.29160495 BTC.

Midas Token Profile

Midas (CRYPTO:MIDAS) is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. Midas’ official website is midas.investments. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Midas is blog.midas.investments. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Midas

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Fantom platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 35.51691232 USD and is up 0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $31,037.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Midas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Midas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Midas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Midas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.