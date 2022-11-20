Moreno Evelyn V Purchases Shares of 1,075 iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Moreno Evelyn V acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,694,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,527,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,676,000 after buying an additional 29,304,353 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,201,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,071,620,000 after purchasing an additional 179,055 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,420,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,638,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,499,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,945,000 after buying an additional 394,911 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $397.78 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $379.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $393.47.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

