MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) is Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. MSCI comprises about 3.3% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $15,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MSCI by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,775,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,407,399,000 after buying an additional 45,250 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in MSCI by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,047,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,918,000 after buying an additional 19,589 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in MSCI by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,338,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,346,000 after buying an additional 127,820 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in MSCI by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,325,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $666,473,000 after buying an additional 761,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in MSCI by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,208,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,620,000 after buying an additional 251,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSCI has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on MSCI to $504.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on MSCI from $499.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price target on MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.11.

MSCI Price Performance

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $490.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,256. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $376.41 and a fifty-two week high of $667.76. The stock has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of 47.28 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $445.85 and its 200-day moving average is $442.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.22%.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,157,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,157,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,212,369.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

