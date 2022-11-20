My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Tops $0.0586

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 20th. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for about $0.0586 or 0.00000354 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $947,227.79 and approximately $847,574.27 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $271.99 or 0.01641303 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00012354 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00041467 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00044185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $280.39 or 0.01691999 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com.

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

