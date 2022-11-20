Nano One Day Volume Hits $706,534.42 (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $76.98 million and approximately $706,534.42 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00003558 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16,235.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.76 or 0.00386553 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00026871 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00110628 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $130.11 or 0.00801434 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.88 or 0.00652150 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006137 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00234043 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

