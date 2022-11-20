Naples Global Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Hess Midstream worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HESM. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Hess Midstream by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,204,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,723,000 after purchasing an additional 207,491 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its position in Hess Midstream by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 86,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Hess Midstream by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 744,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,858,000 after purchasing an additional 142,363 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hess Midstream by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,588,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,265 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Hess Midstream by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,114,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,195,000 after purchasing an additional 404,200 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HESM stock opened at $28.63 on Friday. Hess Midstream LP has a 1 year low of $23.35 and a 1 year high of $35.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.98. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.64.

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $334.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.34 million. Equities research analysts expect that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a $0.5627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.84%.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

