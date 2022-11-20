Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $2.43 Million Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KMB. State Street Corp raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,052,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,722,000 after purchasing an additional 194,143 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth about $559,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 25.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2,379.5% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.38.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB opened at $131.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.08. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $145.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.