Naples Global Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARCC. CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Ares Capital by 16.1% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,722,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $77,995,000 after purchasing an additional 516,711 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.7% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 356,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.0% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 85,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $3,258,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 3.2% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.02. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 40.71% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

ARCC has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Hovde Group cut their target price on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,680. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

