Naples Global Advisors LLC Purchases 394 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 11.6% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 98,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,266 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 17.5% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at $373,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth $2,736,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $227,269,000 after purchasing an additional 43,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

GPC stock opened at $180.68 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $115.63 and a one year high of $183.48. The stock has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 42.98%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

