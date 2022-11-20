Naples Global Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVOO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Performance

IVOO opened at $169.52 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.86 and a fifty-two week high of $196.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.54 and its 200 day moving average is $162.36.

