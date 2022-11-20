Neutrino USD (USDN) Hits Market Cap of $627.91 Million

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $627.91 million and approximately $994,665.37 worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00005573 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002591 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000333 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.86 or 0.08422498 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.18 or 0.00556058 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,800.15 or 0.28955757 BTC.
Neutrino USD Token Profile
Neutrino USD launched on November 25th, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 680,266,899 tokens and its circulating supply is 680,266,294 tokens. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/neutrinoteam. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neutrino USD is neutrino.at.
Buying and Selling Neutrino USD
