NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Rosenbaum Jay D.

Rosenbaum Jay D. raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $83.20 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $165.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.93.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.63%.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

