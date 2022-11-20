NFT (NFT) Price Reaches $0.0178 on Top Exchanges

NFT (NFT) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. During the last seven days, NFT has traded up 14% against the US dollar. NFT has a market cap of $656,786.15 and $201.04 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT token can now be purchased for $0.0178 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16,049.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00010660 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 60% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007997 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00038384 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00039394 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006187 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00021660 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00228361 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003860 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01939624 USD and is up 6.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $1,917.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

