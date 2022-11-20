NSUR COIN Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (NSUR)

NSUR COIN (NSUR) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 20th. During the last seven days, NSUR COIN has traded up 18.3% against the US dollar. One NSUR COIN token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. NSUR COIN has a total market cap of $98.60 million and approximately $39,996.27 worth of NSUR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,339.12 or 0.08230489 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.94 or 0.00503620 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,664.99 or 0.28671892 BTC.

NSUR COIN Token Profile

NSUR COIN was first traded on October 14th, 2021. NSUR COIN’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 tokens. NSUR COIN’s official Twitter account is @nsurcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. NSUR COIN’s official website is nsurcoin.com. NSUR COIN’s official message board is blog.nsurcoin.com. The Reddit community for NSUR COIN is https://reddit.com/r/nsurcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NSUR COIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NSUR is designed to be a high-utility, rewarding platform that protects token holders from loss of value via our Value Protection Program. Its focus is on health and wellness, and initially, it wants to act as a bridge between merchants who sell health and wellness goods and services (think telemedicine, insurance, supplements, prescriptions, etc.) and users who need these items, no matter where they are in the world.TelegramWhitepaper”

