NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Axiom Investors LLC DE

Axiom Investors LLC DE reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,441 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 203,469 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $54,152,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,529 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,557,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,244,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,090 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,328,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,999,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,941 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 27,142.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,858,995 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in NVIDIA by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,279,817 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,713,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,037 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NVIDIA from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays cut their target price on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.21.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $154.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.68 billion, a PE ratio of 65.57, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.70. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.13). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

