O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $17.28 Million Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $17,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,766,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 101,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 12,534 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 73,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Vertical Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
