O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,143 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $12,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $862,000. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 8,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 160.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 76,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after buying an additional 47,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 2,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen cut their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 1.0 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

TSM stock opened at $82.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The stock has a market cap of $426.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.76 and its 200 day moving average is $80.85.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3392 per share. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.