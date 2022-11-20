O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 13,984 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,984 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $10,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 1,549.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,594,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376,216 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new position in Hologic in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,621,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Hologic by 110.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,896,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,664,000 after purchasing an additional 995,854 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 29.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,424,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $263,039,000 after acquiring an additional 781,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth $59,258,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,860,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $73.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.01. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $80.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.42 and its 200 day moving average is $70.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.68 million. Hologic had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.18.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

