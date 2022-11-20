ON (NYSE:ONON) Upgraded to “Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of ON from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ON from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ON has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.45.

ON Price Performance

NYSE ONON traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.93. 2,459,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,672,430. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.41, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.19. ON has a 12-month low of $15.44 and a 12-month high of $48.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON

About ON

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ON by 50.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter worth $5,301,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter worth $2,204,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter worth $1,527,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter worth $2,099,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

