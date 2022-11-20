Operose Advisors LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Asset Management makes up about 1.1% of Operose Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APAM. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 45,376 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 181,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after buying an additional 6,157 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 358.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 70,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 54,759 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on APAM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Shares of APAM traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.04. The stock had a trading volume of 482,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,392. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.95. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $50.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 65.50%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

