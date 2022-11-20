Operose Advisors LLC Has $191,000 Holdings in Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA)

Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Proterra were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in Proterra by 23.6% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Proterra by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 293,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Proterra by 10.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Proterra in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Proterra by 3.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Proterra alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Proterra in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Proterra in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.21.

Proterra Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Proterra

PTRA traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.86. The company had a trading volume of 942,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 6.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.74. Proterra Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $13.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.66.

In other Proterra news, insider Joann Covington sold 52,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $393,869.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,125 shares in the company, valued at $954,708.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Proterra

(Get Rating)

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Proterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.