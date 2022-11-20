Operose Advisors LLC Invests $105,000 in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.46.

NYSE:DOC traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.46. 1,854,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,698,690. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.52. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $19.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 173.59%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

