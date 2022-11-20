Orchid (OXT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.33 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. Orchid has a market cap of $55.36 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0802 or 0.00000487 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Orchid has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,455.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010602 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00006316 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037446 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00040758 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006067 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00021347 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00232106 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.08197283 USD and is up 1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $15,958,416.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.