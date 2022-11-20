Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF) Stock Holdings Raised by Truadvice LLC

Truadvice LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 319,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,682 shares during the quarter. Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Truadvice LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF were worth $6,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF in the 1st quarter worth $294,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF in the first quarter worth about $612,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 53.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 14,485 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,150,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,058,000 after purchasing an additional 335,736 shares during the period. Finally, Maripau Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 568,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 117,290 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF Stock Performance

BATS:PSFF traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.98. 61,621 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.25 and its 200 day moving average is $21.32.

