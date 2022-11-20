Perigon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,830 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 20.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,062 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,791 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,409 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GM opened at $39.77 on Friday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.91 and a 200 day moving average of $36.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.10%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GM. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.74.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

