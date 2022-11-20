Perigon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,798. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 296,111 shares of company stock valued at $21,582,900. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Guggenheim lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

NYSE BMY opened at $77.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.24 and a 200-day moving average of $74.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $81.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.36%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

