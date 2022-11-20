Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 30,580 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,580 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 49,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,297,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,134,000 after acquiring an additional 221,232 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $331,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 97,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 33,720 shares during the last quarter.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

COMT opened at $37.42 on Friday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.80 and its 200 day moving average is $39.75.

