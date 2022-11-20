Persistence Price Hits $0.59 on Top Exchanges (XPRT)

Persistence (XPRT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 19th. One Persistence token can now be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00003527 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Persistence has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Persistence has a total market cap of $78.25 million and approximately $256,102.86 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,324.44 or 0.07909530 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.47 or 0.00570854 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,972.83 or 0.29734839 BTC.

Persistence Token Profile

Persistence’s genesis date was May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 155,642,199 tokens and its circulating supply is 132,942,199 tokens. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here. Persistence’s official website is persistence.one. Persistence’s official message board is medium.com/persistence-blog.

Persistence Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers).The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics.Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Persistence should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Persistence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

