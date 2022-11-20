Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,619,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,788,196 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,081,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 25,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.23. 20,666,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,041,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.51. The company has a market capitalization of $270.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $61.71.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.56.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.