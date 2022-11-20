Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $12,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.99. 3,696,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,495,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.29. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $67.08 and a 1-year high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 20.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.73.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.