Pocket Network Price Up 54.5% This Week (POKT)

Pocket Network (POKT) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 20th. Pocket Network has a market capitalization of $64.37 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pocket Network token can now be bought for about $0.0631 or 0.00000388 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pocket Network has traded 54.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pocket Network Profile

Pocket Network’s genesis date was July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. Pocket Network’s official website is www.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official message board is forum.pokt.network. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pocket Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you're already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

