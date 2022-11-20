Powerledger Hits One Day Trading Volume of $17.65 Million (POWR)

Powerledger (POWR) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Powerledger has a total market cap of $69.80 million and approximately $17.65 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Powerledger has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. One Powerledger token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000867 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,385.60 or 0.08363833 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.10 or 0.00555945 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,797.41 or 0.28958285 BTC.

Powerledger Profile

Powerledger was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 485,339,140 tokens. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/powerledger. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @powerledger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Powerledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger. The official website for Powerledger is powerledger.io.

Buying and Selling Powerledger

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powerledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Powerledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Powerledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

