Primecap Management Co. CA Acquires 2,203,318 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,301,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,203,318 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 3.32% of Delta Air Lines worth $617,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 207.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 450.0% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 1,306.6% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 124.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,364,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,035,055. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $46.27. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 313.36 and a beta of 1.22.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 0.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DAL. Cowen raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Cowen upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.56.

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $68,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,321.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

