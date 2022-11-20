Primecap Management Co. CA Decreases Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,135,983 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 48,800 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.48% of Applied Materials worth $376,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 228.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 355 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $109.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.2 %

Applied Materials stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.70. The stock had a trading volume of 10,921,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,136,795. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The firm has a market cap of $90.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.65 and a 200 day moving average of $97.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.98%.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

