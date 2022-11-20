Primecap Management Co. CA Decreases Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,420,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 408,370 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises 2.0% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 3.66% of Micron Technology worth $2,234,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MU. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 28.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,750,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894,757 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 28.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,585,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380,205 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 488.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,717,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $211,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,694 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $83,028,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 293.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,854,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $144,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.97.

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.58. 9,703,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,900,304. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.89. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.45 and a 52 week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.