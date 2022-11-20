Primecap Management Co. CA Has $1.42 Billion Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,557,829 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the quarter. Baidu makes up 1.3% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,421,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 96,357 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,748,000 after acquiring an additional 8,323 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 155.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 17,071 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 10.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 469,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,050,000 after acquiring an additional 45,334 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 16.6% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 3.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. 26.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $3.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,954,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,606,597. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.86 and a 200-day moving average of $125.94. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.58 and a 12 month high of $171.87.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BIDU shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Baidu from $204.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Baidu from $146.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Baidu from $236.00 to $217.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.93.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

