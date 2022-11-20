Primecap Management Co. CA Has $1 Billion Stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,820,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416,950 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 12.72% of Mattel worth $1,000,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mattel by 74.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Mattel by 93.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Mattel by 366.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Mattel from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Mattel in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Mattel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Mattel from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Shares of MAT stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $17.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,617,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,249,919. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.34 and a 200-day moving average of $21.92. Mattel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $26.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Mattel had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

