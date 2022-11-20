Primecap Management Co. CA Has $303.33 Million Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,553,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 48,440 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $303,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 28,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $881,495.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at $24,897,589.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $502,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,280 shares in the company, valued at $6,037,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $881,495.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at $24,897,589.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,309 shares of company stock worth $4,846,147.

Agilent Technologies stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.19. 1,283,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,072. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.52 and a one year high of $165.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.13%.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.