Primecap Management Co. CA Purchases 196,115 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,433,592 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,115 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for approximately 2.7% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.05% of FedEx worth $3,045,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $243.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.16.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

FedEx Trading Up 1.9 %

In related news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $3.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $174.72. 1,845,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,095,519. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $266.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.97%.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.