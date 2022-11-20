Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 34,300 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,588,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 34,300 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 2.49% of Seagen worth $811,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Seagen by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Seagen by 256.6% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 0.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 9.5% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Seagen from $196.00 to $142.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Seagen from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Seagen from $208.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.18.

In other Seagen news, Director David W. Gryska sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total transaction of $968,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,662.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director David W. Gryska sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total value of $968,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,662.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,167,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,833 shares of company stock valued at $3,410,290. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.76. The stock had a trading volume of 588,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,081. The company has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.19 and a beta of 0.60. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.43 and a 12-month high of $187.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.32 and a 200-day moving average of $150.23.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

